Victoria Fire Incidence Spurs Uproar

By Mbah Godlove

A recent fire Incidence at the colonial city council building in Victoria has left many a denizen in fear.

Earlier this week, an office hosting official documents at the said colonial structure caught fire, registering severe damage.

Sources say the inferno was spotted by locals around 3 am breaking Tuesday January 25.

It remains unclear who might have masterminded the act but residents suspect it might have been the handy work of restoration fighters.

The recent razing of the Victoria colonial city building follows a series of bomb explosions in the city.

Local have now remained in fear and panic owing to the atmosphere of insecurity in Victoria.

Visitors who had come in to watch group D- games of the going African Nations Championship are wondering how such acts are being committed amidst the heavy deployment of French Cameroonian troops.