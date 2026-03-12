The identity of one of the two lifeless bodies discovered near the Below Foncha roadside market in Bamenda Ground Zero has now been established.

Sources close to the family have confirmed that one of the victims is Tangwa Godlove, a resident of New Road Quarter in Bamenda and a native of Nkambe in Donga Mantung County.

Soldiers from La République du Cameroun reportedly arrested the young man a few weeks ago during an operation in the area. According to local accounts, the military accused him of filming their activities during the operation.

Witnesses say the soldiers took Godlove away to an unknown destination after the arrest, leaving his family and close relatives deeply worried about his whereabouts.

For weeks, relatives searched for information about what had happened to him. Their worst fears were confirmed on Sunday morning when reports emerged that two bodies had been discovered near the Below Foncha market area in Bamenda.

Information gathered by local media later revealed that Tangwa Godlove was one of the two victims found lying lifeless at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Questions continue to mount over what happened to the young Nkambe son between the time he was arrested and the moment his body appeared at the roadside in Bamenda Ground Zero.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the second victim discovered at the same location.

As of now, the authorities of La République du Cameroun have not issued any official statement regarding the incident. Residents say the continued silence only deepens suspicion and concern among the population.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews