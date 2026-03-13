By Bah Godlove l BaretaNews

The Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference (BAPEC), in Ground Zero has announced what it describes as a moment of great joy for Christians across Buea, Kumba, Kumba and Bamenda dioceses. According to a circular issued on March 8, 2026, by the Bishops of the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV will visit Bamenda on Thursday April 16, 2026 during his apostolic journey to Cameroon.

The circular, released from the Archbishop’s House in Bamenda, confirms that the Holy Father will arrive in La Republique du Cameroun on Wednesday April 15, 2026 through Yaoundé. The following day he will move to Bamenda, the chief city of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone, where thousands of Catholic faithful are expected to gather to receive him.

During the historic visit to Bamenda, Pope Leo XIV will first meet and address a cross section of the faithful of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province at Saint Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Mankon. The cathedral in Mankon remains the spiritual seat of the Archdiocese of Bamenda and will serve as the first major stop of the pontiff in Ground Zero.

After the address at the cathedral, the Holy Father will proceed to Bamenda Airport where he will celebrate a large Pontifical Holy Mass for Christians drawn from across the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province. The celebration at the airport is expected to attract thousands of believers from across Mezam, Boyo, Ngoketunjia, Bui, Donga Mantung and other parts of Ambazonia.

Church authorities have already begun heavy preparations for the apostolic visit. The bishops have appointed Monsignor William Neba as the General Coordinator in charge of overseeing the entire organization of the papal visit in Bamenda.