Lawyers practising in Cameroon’s North West Region have officially increased the minimum consultation fee to 100,000 FCFA for prospective clients. The new rate takes immediate effect following a resolution adopted on January 23, 2026, by advocates resident in the region.

The decision was made public through a formal notice issued by the Cameroon Bar Association and signed by Njie Jude Mokom, Esq., the Bar President’s Special Delegate for the Northwest Region. According to the communiqué, the 100,000 FCFA fee is now the standard minimum amount clients are required to pay before receiving legal consultation services from any advocate in the region.

The notice further explains that the consultation fee must be officially receipted and serves as a base amount. Lawyers may negotiate higher fees based on the nature, complexity, and demands of each case. This means that while 100,000 FCFA is the minimum, clients with more complicated legal matters may be required to pay more.

The new rate represents a significant increase from the previous minimum consultation fee of 50,000 FCFA, which had been in effect for several years. The adjustment is expected to impact access to legal services, particularly for individuals and small businesses seeking legal advice.

The communiqué also makes it clear that the directive applies strictly to individual clients. Consultation fees for companies and corporate entities are not covered by this minimum rate and are expected to be higher, depending on the scope of the legal services required.

In addition, the Bar Association warned that any lawyer who fails to respect the new consultation fee policy will face disciplinary sanctions. This measure is intended to ensure uniform compliance and maintain professional standards within the legal profession in the Northwest Region.

The move has already sparked public debate, with some residents expressing concerns about affordability, while others view the decision as a step toward improving professional practice standards and the sustainability of legal services in the region.

By Lucas Muma