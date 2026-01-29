A white Toyota Prado bearing a foreign registration plate has been involved in a ghastly road accident around 4 PM this Thursday, January 29, 2026, along the busy Beno Bakery Hill axis in Buea, Southwest Region of Cameroon.

According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle reportedly lost control while descending the steep slope, rolled multiple times, and eventually crashed into a nearby valley. Witnesses say the car was travelling at excessive speed moments before the accident, a factor believed to have contributed significantly to the loss of control.

Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities were recorded, a development many residents have described as miraculous. However, the impact left the vehicle extensively damaged, rendering it nearly unrecognisable.

The accident also damaged public infrastructure, as a high-tension power pole was brought down in the crash. This raised safety concerns for nearby residents and motorists due to the risk of power disruptions and electrocution.

Local authorities and road safety officials are expected to visit the scene to assess the situation and launch a formal investigation into the accident. Traffic and energy authorities are also expected to carry out repairs to restore damaged infrastructure.

This latest incident has once again reignited calls for stricter enforcement of speed limits and improved road safety awareness, especially along high-risk zones such as Beno Bakery Hill, which has recorded several accidents in recent years.

Residents are urging motorists to exercise caution, particularly when navigating steep, winding roads within the municipality, as reckless driving continues to pose a major threat to public safety.

By Lucas Muma