Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

A white Toyota Prado bearing a foreign registration plate has been involved in a ghastly road accident around 4 PM this Thursday, January 29, 2026, along the busy Beno Bakery Hill axis in Buea, Southwest Region of Cameroon.

According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle reportedly lost control while descending the steep slope, rolled multiple times, and eventually crashed into a nearby valley. Witnesses say the car was travelling at excessive speed moments before the accident, a factor believed to have contributed significantly to the loss of control.

Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities were recorded, a development many residents have described as miraculous. However, the impact left the vehicle extensively damaged, rendering it nearly unrecognisable.

The accident also damaged public infrastructure, as a high-tension power pole was brought down in the crash. This raised safety concerns for nearby residents and motorists due to the risk of power disruptions and electrocution.

Local authorities and road safety officials are expected to visit the scene to assess the situation and launch a formal investigation into the accident. Traffic and energy authorities are also expected to carry out repairs to restore damaged infrastructure.

This latest incident has once again reignited calls for stricter enforcement of speed limits and improved road safety awareness, especially along high-risk zones such as Beno Bakery Hill, which has recorded several accidents in recent years.

Residents are urging motorists to exercise caution, particularly when navigating steep, winding roads within the municipality, as reckless driving continues to pose a major threat to public safety.

By Lucas Muma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Betrayal of Ambazonian Course, Identity, NASLA Students Decry Brain Washed Level of Donald Malomba Esembe.

Betrayal of Ambazonian Course, Identity, NASLA Students Decry Brain Washed Level of…
  • June 2, 2025
  • 2 minute read

LRC Goes Gaga; Terrorist Army Kills Mentally Deranged in Kumba

          It is often said that; a man…
  • April 10, 2018
  • 2 minute read

Biya’s 8th Term Bid is Wickedness – Agbor Balla Speaks Out

Renowned Cameroonian lawyer and human rights advocate, Barrister Agbor Balla, has issued…
  • July 20, 2025
  • 1 minute read

4 Million Southern Cameroonians Affected- United Nations New Report

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners.…
  • April 24, 2019
  • 2 minute read