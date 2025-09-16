Civilians Urged to Stay Home to Avoid Repeat of Bamenda Tragedy

By Andre Momo

Residents of Ambazonia are being strongly urged to remain at home and avoid participating in provocative campaigns orchestrated by officials of the colonial regime during ongoing lockdowns. The precaution aims to prevent civilians from becoming unintended victims of crossfire during these tense periods.

This warning comes amid pressure from regime collaborators who are attempting to force locals to reopen their businesses. In Bamenda, for instance, the city’s colonial-appointed mayor reportedly bribed dozens of motorcycle riders to defy the lockdown, which has been maintained by the local population and freedom fighters for the past eight years. The lockdown has historically served as a non-violent economic strategy to resist occupation and advance the struggle for liberation.

In Buea, the capital of Ambazonia, a more coercive approach is reportedly being enforced. The colonial mayor has allegedly been sealing shops and threatening business owners with substantial fines for non-compliance. Such measures, rather than ensuring public safety, have primarily caused confusion and increased risks for ordinary civilians.

Earlier this week, around Mile IV Nkwen, two civilians fell victim to crossfire as a result of these provocations. A motorcyclist and a private car owner were mistakenly identified as disguised colonial soldiers by freedom fighters. Tragically, the motorcyclist was killed on the spot, while the condition of the car owner remains unknown.

Lockdown periods have traditionally been a critical time for freedom fighters to target colonial forces while minimizing civilian casualties. For this reason, local residents are urged to stay indoors and adhere strictly to lockdown protocols. Citizens are cautioned against being lured by regime officials into dangerous situations, as such tactics deliberately expose unarmed civilians to life-threatening risks.

With the colonial regime’s upcoming presidential elections and associated political activities, the coming weeks are expected to be particularly uncertain. Denizens are therefore advised to exercise extreme caution, prioritising their safety above all else.