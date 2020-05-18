California Bar Association Shames And Uncovers Nsahlai Emmanuel, The Fraud

California Bar Association Uncovers Fraud Scheme By Nsahlai Emmanuel

The California Bar Association has uncovered a forged document by a Cameroun-trained lawyer in the USA, Emmanuel Kongnyuy Nsahlai, in which he illegally represents what he describes as “Cameroon Association of Victims of Ambazonia Terrorism (CAVAT).”

According to a judicial notice sent to the California Federal Courts, the CAVAT was created on January 29, 2020, by Nsahlai Emmanuel and veiled as a political tool to hunt Ambazonia leaders who oppose Paul Biya, 89, Africa’s longest-serving tyrant.

“It is only a quack lawyer who would fake an organization to represent non-existent clients in USA courts while standing as Plaintiffs’ attorney. This is gross malpractice,” citing a statement from a California bar member. “We have seen cases of malpractices within the bar association, but this is gross, especially as it pertains to alleged terrorism charges.”

The bar association found that CAVAT was registered as a charity NGO with the legal address being 9801 Balboa Blvd., Suite 506 in Los Angeles. This address rather has a Mexican and two Arabs running a dentistry practice. “It is fake. Emmnanuel Nsahlai is a disgrace to our practice,” an attorney says on grounds of anonymity.

Continue reading here