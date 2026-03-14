A devastating fire outbreak struck All Saints Catholic Comprehensive College in Bayelle, Bamenda, in the early hours of Saturday, March 14, leaving several dormitories in ashes and forcing terrified students to run for their lives in the middle of the night. The blaze reportedly started around 2:20 a.m. while students were asleep, sending panic across the campus of the well-known Catholic institution located in Bayelle, within Bamenda, in Ground Zero.

Witnesses say flames quickly engulfed parts of the boarding section, destroying at least five dormitories before help could arrive. Students were seen rushing out of the burning buildings with whatever they could carry, while many lost all their personal belongings to the raging fire.

Elements of the Rescue Unit Cameroon intervened to control the inferno. Their rapid response helped prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings on the campus. As the fire gradually came under control, rescue teams also assisted in evacuating students to safer areas.

Despite the scale of destruction, no deaths were recorded. However, at least two students reportedly sustained minor injuries while escaping from the burning dormitories during the chaotic moments of the evacuation.

Authorities say investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. Meanwhile, school administrators are assessing the extent of the damage and working on emergency arrangements to provide temporary accommodation for the affected students.

The incident has sent shock waves across Bamenda and the wider Ambazonia territory, especially among parents whose children are studying at the Catholic institution in Bayelle. Many families are now awaiting further information from the school administration as recovery efforts continue following the midnight disaster.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews