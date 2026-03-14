A serious road traffic accident in Chori, located in Mbot village within Nkambe County in Donga Mantung, has left many people badly injured and rushed to the hospital, triggering an emergency blood appeal from the Nkambe Regional Hospital Annex.

Hospital authorities say the accident produced a mass casualty situation, with victims arriving in large numbers and requiring urgent medical attention. The injured were transported to the Nkambe Regional Hospital Annex, the main referral health facility serving the Nkambe area and surrounding communities in Northern Ambazonia.

In a distress message circulated to the public, the Director of the hospital announced that the facility is currently struggling with a critical shortage of blood as doctors and nurses battle to stabilise the victims of the crash.

The hospital administration revealed that many of the victims require urgent blood transfusions, but the available blood stock in the hospital bank has quickly run out due to the high number of casualties being treated.

Medical officials are now calling on residents across Nkambe, Mbot village, and nearby communities across Donga Mantung County to urgently step forward and donate blood of any group to help save the lives of those injured in the accident.

The appeal has sparked concern across the Nkambe area as families and well-wishers rush to the hospital to assist the victims. Local authorities and community members are also mobilising to support the emergency response while doctors continue treating those fighting for survival following the tragic crash in Chori, Mbot village.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews