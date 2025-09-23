Colonial Regime Administration in Buea Punishes Mile 17 Park Business Operators, Delays Resumption of Activities after Lockdown

By Andre Momo

Over the weekend, while businesses across Ambazonia were expected to reopen following a second week of the national lockdown, the situation was markedly different for operators at the Mile 17 motor park. Colonial regime seals remained visible on shops throughout the busy car park, sparking frustration among residents.

For the past week, the population had shown solidarity with freedom fighters, respecting the national lockdown as a demonstration of support. For nine years, thousands of freedom fighters have risked their lives to liberate Ambazonia from French Cameroun’s occupation. Citizens understand that one of the best ways to honour and support these fighters is by observing critical lockdown measures.

Ahead of a colonial regime-organised presidential ritual and election, Ambazonian fighters imposed a national lockdown, which has now lasted two weeks, except on weekends. In Buea, many businesses remained closed despite pressure from the colonial regime. While most shops began gradually reopening on Saturday, September 20, the Mile 17 motor park remained sealed. Travel agencies and other shops stayed closed, expressing frustration with the colonial regime-run municipal council.

The council mayor had previously warned that anyone failing to reopen during the lockdown would face the “heavy arm” of the colonial army. Just before the weekend, council workers, accompanied by soldiers, had gone around sealing shops.

It remains unclear when the motor park will resume normal activities. Shop owners understand that opening during lockdown periods carries significant risk, as freedom fighters often engage in heavy clashes with colonial forces when civilians are at home. Opening businesses during such periods exposes ordinary citizens to stray bullets and retaliatory attacks by colonial soldiers, who frequently target civilians in response to Ambazonian fighter actions. Most business operators therefore prefer to remain home, prioritising their safety until the situation stabilises.