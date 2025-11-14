Up next
Professional Mixed Martial Artist and Professional Boxer, Francis Xavier Ngannou has distanced himself from Paul Biya, saying he would never have endorsed the man declared the winner of the 2025 presidential election. The PFL world champion made the statement during an interview with journalist Jean Bruno Tagne of Naja TV, in which he spoke openly about leadership, renewal, and Cameroon’s future.

Nganou on a TV programme with Bruno Tagne

Ngannou said that after 43 years in power, Biya has already given all he could. He stressed that even on a personal level, he would not have advised a family member to cling to power for that long. His words were sharp, direct and grounded in a desire for change.

The champion made it clear that if he had participated in the October vote, Biya would not have been his choice. He questioned the logic of staying in power for decades without giving room for new ideas and new energy. His message echoed the growing frustration felt across the Ambazonian territory and beyond, where many believe the old system has long exhausted its relevance.

Ngannou’s voice carries weight. Coming from one of the most globally recognised Cameroonians of this generation, his refusal to align with Biya adds pressure to a regime struggling with legitimacy and public trust. It also amplifies the broader call for political transition, accountability and genuine national renewal.

By Lucas Muma

