Ambazonian Family Imprisoned with Babies After Separatist Arrests

On 24 June 2025, a troubling incident occurred in Ngoketunjia, Northern zone, where an entire family, including two newborn babies, was arrested on the orders of Prefect Quetong Handerson Kongeh. This followed the arrest of 14 unarmed civilians by armed separatists led by “General A Nova Die” at Sabga Hill, Turbah borough, around 7 am.

The separatists, under General A Nova Die’s command, released most of the arrested civilians. However, one victim, a gendarmerie officer from Ndop, was not freed. In response, authorities arrested nine people, including family members of the separatist leader, two infants, and two drivers. One driver was operating the vehicle carrying the arrested officer, while the other was driving a vehicle stopped by the separatists that day.

On 21 July 2025, seven family members, including the two babies, were brought before the Commissioner of Government and sent to Bamenda Prison. The detained family members include Mrs. Seraph Woh (68 years old), Julius Weyang (39 years old, a mechanic at the Haut-Noun Valley Development Office in Ndop), Joycelyn Ndum (22 years old, mother of a 3-month-old), Blanche Yonteh (22 years old, mother of a 2-month-old), and Justine Bechu (24 years old).

The imprisonment of elderly women, young mothers, and infants raises serious concerns about justice and human rights in the region. Holding entire families, including newborns, accountable for the actions of one individual sets a worrying precedent. This heavy-handed approach by the authorities risks further alienating communities and escalating tensions in an already volatile region.

The Republic’s response—locking up babies and their mothers alongside drivers caught in the wrong place at the wrong time—shows a troubling disregard for fairness. As the crisis in the Northwest Region continues, such actions only deepen the divide and fuel resentment among civilians.