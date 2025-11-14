Former presidential candidate Hiram Samuel Iyodi has delivered one of the strongest rebukes yet against the Yaounde regime, warning that Cameroon now stands on the edge of a political volcano. In a bold message addressed to Paul Biya, whom he calls the “disputed winner” of the October 12 presidential elections, Iyodi outlined 10 urgent issues the regime must confront to avert a national implosion.

Iyodi said the country cannot move forward without decisive action. He insisted that all persons detained in connection with the Anglophone crisis, the 2020 nationwide protests, and the recent post-election demonstrations must be released without delay. He called for a genuine inclusive dialogue and the formation of a government of national unity. He argued that the current electoral framework has collapsed and must be rewritten before any future vote, including the upcoming municipal and parliamentary elections.

Tensions have been rising across the country since the Constitutional Council proclaimed the election results. Demonstrations erupted in major cities, with thousands of young people taking to the streets to challenge a system they believe no longer represents them. Iyodi pushed back against the regime’s claims that these youths are being manipulated. He described them as a generation raised under great ambitions but denied the opportunities needed to fulfil them.

According to Iyodi, the heart of the crisis is the collapse of public trust in the electoral system. Millions of Cameroonians, he said, no longer believe the electoral process reflects the will of the people. He pointed to deep socio-economic wounds that have remained unaddressed for decades. Many neighbourhoods in the political and economic capitals still lack roads, water, and electricity. He reminded the regime that thousands of graduates remain unemployed while a small elite controls the nation’s wealth.

Iyodi questioned how a country could build lasting peace when injustice sits at its foundation. He openly condemned the conduct of security forces during recent protests, accusing them of repression rather than protection. He said their actions have only deepened public anger and widened the gap between the state and its citizens.

In his address, Iyodi proposed a national refoundation plan. He said the plan should lay out social and economic priorities that respond directly to the grievances expressed across the country. His proposals include an effective anti-corruption unit capable of dismantling illicit wealth networks and restoring transparency. He also called for a national referendum to adopt a new constitution that reflects the people’s aspirations and strengthens democratic governance.

Iyodi stressed that the youths who have taken to the streets are not enemies of the state. He said they are the voice of frustrated citizens who have lost faith in a broken system. They want a country where justice is not selective, where opportunity is shared, and where prosperity is not trapped in the hands of a privileged few.

As the political climate hardens, all eyes remain on Yaounde. Cameroonians and the international community are waiting to see whether the regime will choose dialogue, reform, and accountability or continue down a path that risks plunging the country into deeper instability.