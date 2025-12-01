URGENT CALL TO ARMS: CAMEROONIAN ACTIVIST DEMANDS ARMED RESISTANCE AGAINST BIYA’S “DICTATORSHIP” AFTER PARTY LEADER’S DEATH IN DETENTION!

By James Agbor, BaretaNews Yaoundé, Cameroon – December 1, 2025

In a fiery and unapologetic declaration that has sent shockwaves through Cameroon’s political landscape, Dr. Success Nkongho, a self-proclaimed rebel from Eyumojock Subdivision in the South West Region, has issued a blistering indictment of President Paul Biya’s regime. Mourning the tragic death of his colleague, Mr. Anicet Ekane—President of the MANIDEM Party—who allegedly perished in detention for daring to support opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Nkongho’s statement pulls no punches. He accuses the government of turning basic freedoms into acts of treason and calls for nothing short of armed uprising to reclaim what he claims is Tchiroma’s stolen victory in the 2025 presidential election.

“When did it become a crime in Cameroon to believe in a political leader of one’s choice?” Nkongho thunders in his impassioned message, shared widely on social media and addressed directly to fellow Cameroonians and Tchiroma himself. “When did freedom of opinion, freedom of expression, and freedom of association become treason?” Ekane’s death, he asserts, is the latest atrocity in a long line of suppressions under Biya’s iron-fisted rule, where supporters of opposition figures are arrested, silenced, or worse—simply for celebrating a perceived win.

Nkongho doesn’t mince words about the path forward. He urges President-Elect Issa Tchiroma Bakary—whom he hails as the “legitimate president of Cameroon”—to stop speaking in “parables” and activate the “option” the people have been waiting for. “What more are you waiting for?” he demands. Drawing on historical grievances, Nkongho recounts a pattern of electoral theft: the manipulated processes of 1955 under colonial rule, the 1992 election where Ni John Fru Ndi’s victory was allegedly snatched, Maurice Kamto’s claimed win in 2018, and now Tchiroma’s “broad daylight” triumph in 2025, all purportedly stolen by Biya.

“A tyrant will NEVER willingly remove his knee from the neck of the oppressed,” Nkongho warns, invoking imagery of brutal oppression. He rejects passive resistance outright: “Facebook posts, communiqués, ghost towns etc. means nothing to a dictator. If you want a dictator to take you serious, he must hear the sound of guns and those protecting him must also fall each time our people fall.” In a chilling crescendo, he proclaims, “BELIEVE ME OR NOT, THE SOUND OF GUNS IS THE SOLUTION.”

At 48 years old, Nkongho positions himself as a lifelong fighter against injustice, ready to pay the ultimate price. “As for me, I would rather die fighting for my rights than live begging for them,” he declares. He slams the regime’s preference for “radicality” over “gentility,” arguing that “TOO MUCH OF GENTILITY IS THE CAUSE OF OUR CALAMITY AND UNTIL WE ARE BRUTAL, WE CANNOT BE TOTAL.” Without confrontation and force, he insists, there can be no restoration or change.

Calling on Tchiroma to lead as “Commander in Chief” or hand over to “professional rebels” like himself, Nkongho rallies the nation: “It is either we stand together as one people and resist him with our last blood or we perish as fools.” He warns that Biya’s arrests and killings will persist, even beyond his death, through his family—unless stopped now. “IF WE DON’T STOP IT, NO ONE ELSE WILL. IT’S EITHER NOW OR NEVER!”

This bold manifesto honors the “last wish of our political martyrs,” the desires of political prisoners, the prayers of the diaspora, and the hopes of 95% of Cameroonians, neighboring countries, and the international community. Nkongho, who provides his contact (+237679751262) and signs off with a defiant “Happy new month of December, 2025,” embodies a growing undercurrent of frustration in a nation weary of decades of alleged authoritarianism.

As tensions escalate, BaretaNews will continue monitoring this developing story. Is this the spark that ignites a revolution, or another voice silenced in the shadows? Cameroon watches—and waits.