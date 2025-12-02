The controversy surrounding the death of opposition figure Anicet Ekane deepened after a disturbing statement attributed to the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

The remark was revealed by Dorcas Nkomgne, vice-president of the Human Rights Commission of the Cameroon Bar Association, during a meeting with state officials.

She said that when she raised concerns about Ekane’s condition in detention, Minister Atanga Nji replied:

“If he could just die and leave Cameroon in peace. If he dies here, I would be the first to buy him a coffin because he didn’t listen to me. I paid for his medication, and now he wants to attack my position.”

The comment has triggered widespread outrage, raising serious questions about the treatment of political detainees and the state’s responsibility in this high-profile case.

Ekane, leader of the MANIDEM party, was arrested in the tense aftermath of the October 12 presidential election. His open support for opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary placed him at odds with the ruling establishment.

He was detained under accusations linked to post-election unrest.

Lawyers and relatives had repeatedly warned that Ekane’s health was deteriorating. They said he was receiving irregular medical attention and had pleaded for specialised care.

He died on December 1 at a military medical facility in Yaoundé.

Government officials insist he received proper treatment. Opposition groups, civil society actors, and human rights advocates demand a transparent investigation into the conditions of his detention and the circumstances leading to his death.

Atanga Nji’s alleged statement has added a new layer of tension. It is now the focal point of growing public anger, shaping national debate and intensifying calls for accountability.

The fallout from Ekane’s death continues to reverberate, amplifying concerns over political freedoms, the rule of law, and state responsibility in Cameroon.

By Lucas Muma