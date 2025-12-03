The University of Buea (UB) has entered a renewed phase of industrial action following the latest communiqué from the National Union of Teachers of Higher Education (SYNES–UB Chapter). Dated 28 November 2023, the notice confirms that UB lecturers will fully participate in the nationwide strike declared by the National Executive of SYNES.

According to the communiqué, the decision follows Communiqué No. 22110681/SG-BEN-SYNES/2023 issued at the national level, which calls for a coordinated, countrywide shutdown of academic activities across state universities. The action is scheduled in two phases: 1–7 December and 15–20 December 2023.

SYNES–UB emphasizes that the strike is not an isolated move but a collective effort across all state universities, driven by the determination to force long-overdue reforms within Cameroon’s higher education system. The union’s General Assembly at UB unanimously adopted the nationwide call and reaffirmed its commitment to making the strike effective.

In the notice signed by Professor James A. Abangma, President of SYNES–UB, lecturers are urged to stand firm:

“We count on all academic staff to make the action a success. Help us to help you.”

The strike action is expected to significantly disrupt lectures, assessments, and other academic operations on campus. While SYNES has not outlined the full list of grievances in this document, previous nationwide actions have centered on unpaid research grants, precarious working conditions, delayed promotions, and systemic administrative stagnation within state universities.

For students, the impact is immediate and unavoidable. Many express concern over delays in the academic calendar, while others strongly support the lecturers’ cause, arguing that a functional education system requires motivated and properly compensated educators.

This renewed strike marks yet another critical moment in the ongoing tension between university lecturers and the government. As SYNES chapters nationwide mobilize, all eyes turn toward the Ministry of Higher Education and relevant state authorities. The coming weeks will determine whether dialogue and concrete action will replace years of unfulfilled promises.

By Lucas Muma