Bui Population On The Alert As French Cameroun Raids Intensify

By Mbah Goodlove

Residents of Bui county have remained in fear, as the colonial regime forces multiple attacks on them.

In the past 2 weeks, unarmed civilians in Bui county have been living under the barrel of the gun, as thousands of colonial soldiers took the local population by storm.

Most inhabitants of this county have been sicking refuge in the bushes, as they struggle to stay safe from colonial destruction.

Several ordinary people most of whom are children, women, and old men have been killed as they try to flee from the danger.

Houses have equally been raised, property looted and some locals whisked away, sources have said.

The recent happenings, especially in Kumbu have left locals in total fear.

The population wonders why colonial forces do not confront ambazonian fighters whom they claim the claim are their enemies but instead go after innocent civilians.