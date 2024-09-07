Fako Mountain Lions and Freedom Commanders Call for Total Compliance During Upcoming Lockdown, Warn of Severe Consequences for Violators

By Mbah Godlove

The Fako Mountain Lions, along with other Ambazonian freedom fighters, have issued a stern warning to the population ahead of a national lockdown set to commence on September 9, urging full compliance. They emphasized that those who violate the lockdown will face serious repercussions, urging civilians to heed their call.

In a video circulating on social media, which BN has obtained, the Fako Mountain Lions stressed the importance of the upcoming lockdown in the ongoing war for independence. The fighters described this period as pivotal, urging civilians to stay indoors and adhere to the restrictions. The video singled out key areas, including Mile 16 in Buea, Muea, and Mayor Street, where previous resistance to lockdowns was noted.

The freedom fighters delivered a harsh warning to parents, particularly urging them not to send their children to school during the lockdown. “Anyone who sends their children to school will pay a heavy price,” the spokesperson of the Fako Mountain Lions declared, his tone filled with intensity. “We will leave the colonial soldiers and target any individual who disobeys this call.”

While the tone of the video is severe, the spokesperson was quick to clarify that the lockdown is not intended to punish the local population. Weekends, for instance, will be open for civilians to stock up on essential supplies. The primary objective of the lockdown is to clear the area of civilians, giving the fighters ample space to engage in combat with colonial forces without risking civilian casualties.

The call for unity from the Fako Mountain Lions echoes similar sentiments from freedom commanders across Ambazonia, all of whom are pushing for total cooperation during the lockdown, which they view as a key moment in the long-standing conflict.

As the lockdown approaches, tensions remain high, and many in the region are bracing for the impact of what is expected to be a crucial period in the fight for Ambazonian independence.