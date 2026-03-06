Grief has struck the people of Ground Zero after a young mother was discovered dead in her sleep in the Azire Old Church Quarter in Bamenda II, Mezam County. The victim, identified as Geneviève, a daughter of Widikum in Momo County, was found lifeless by her children in the early hours of Friday, March 6, 2026.

Family sources say the young mother returned home the previous night at about 10 pm after stepping out briefly. She reportedly retired to bed without showing any signs of illness or distress.

Trouble began the next morning when her children woke up and prepared themselves for the day. After bathing, they tried repeatedly to wake their mother so she could give them food before school. Despite several attempts, she did not respond.

The children raised an alarm, which attracted a neighbour in the Azire Old Church neighbourhood of Bamenda II. When the neighbour entered the house, Geneviève was discovered lying motionless. Her body had already turned stiff, confirming fears that she had died during the night.

The sudden passing has left the local community in shock. Residents say the Widikum native was not known to be suffering from any illness before her death.

Sources say Geneviève was raising not only her two biological children but was also taking care of three other children belonging to her brother. Her unexpected death has therefore left five children without their primary carer.

Her mortal remains have been deposited at the Bamenda Regional Hospital mortuary in Bamenda, Mezam County, as family members and neighbours struggle to understand what may have caused the mysterious death.

Community members are now calling for proper investigations to establish the exact cause of death, while messages of sympathy continue to pour in for the bereaved family both in Bamenda and in her native Widikum in Momo County.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews