Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Grief has struck the people of Ground Zero after a young mother was discovered dead in her sleep in the Azire Old Church Quarter in Bamenda II, Mezam County. The victim, identified as Geneviève, a daughter of Widikum in Momo County, was found lifeless by her children in the early hours of Friday, March 6, 2026.

Family sources say the young mother returned home the previous night at about 10 pm after stepping out briefly. She reportedly retired to bed without showing any signs of illness or distress.

Trouble began the next morning when her children woke up and prepared themselves for the day. After bathing, they tried repeatedly to wake their mother so she could give them food before school. Despite several attempts, she did not respond.

The children raised an alarm, which attracted a neighbour in the Azire Old Church neighbourhood of Bamenda II. When the neighbour entered the house, Geneviève was discovered lying motionless. Her body had already turned stiff, confirming fears that she had died during the night.

The sudden passing has left the local community in shock. Residents say the Widikum native was not known to be suffering from any illness before her death.

Sources say Geneviève was raising not only her two biological children but was also taking care of three other children belonging to her brother. Her unexpected death has therefore left five children without their primary carer.

Her mortal remains have been deposited at the Bamenda Regional Hospital mortuary in Bamenda, Mezam County, as family members and neighbours struggle to understand what may have caused the mysterious death.

Community members are now calling for proper investigations to establish the exact cause of death, while messages of sympathy continue to pour in for the bereaved family both in Bamenda and in her native Widikum in Momo County.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Ambazonia Forces in Kumba Appreciate population For Respecting Lockdown: Call for Collaboration

Ambazonia Forces in Kumba Appreciate population For Respecting Lockdown: Call for Collaboration…
  • September 18, 2022
  • 1 minute read
Terrorist

Ambazonians Grapple with Anxiety Over Fuel Price Surge Amid Conflict Struggles

Ambazonians Fear Future Amid Fuel Price Hike Linked to Conflict Financing By…
  • February 18, 2024
  • 2 minute read

Relief as Theatre. How Yaounde Turns Gidado Tragedy Into Political Pretence

On Friday, January 23, 2026, the Senior Divisional Officer for Donga Mantung,…
  • January 23, 2026
  • 2 minute read

General Ivo: 25 Casualities Will Officially Lead To A Conflict Stage

        22 more terrorists left to be killed and…
  • November 10, 2017
  • 1 minute read