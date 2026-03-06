Three Cameroonian Soldiers Killed in Ambazonian Ambush in Northwest Region

Reports reaching BaretaNews indicate that three soldiers of the Cameroonian army were killed today following an attack by Ambazonian fighters in the Northwest Region.

According to preliminary information from sources on the ground, the soldiers were ambushed in an area that has not yet been officially disclosed. The attack is believed to have been carried out by armed Ambazonian forces operating in the region.

The soldiers confirmed dead have been identified as:

Soldier 2nd Class Minko , who was on duty at Bafusco Air in Bamenda

A Corporal whose identity has not yet been confirmed at the time of this report

Local sources say the incident occurred earlier today, though details about the circumstances surrounding the ambush remain limited. Security forces have reportedly been deployed to the area as investigations continue.

The ongoing conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, commonly referred to as the Anglophone War, has led to heavy losses on both sides since it began in 2017. Based on figures compiled from various reports, the death toll among Cameroonian soldiers has now reached 1,815 since the start of the conflict.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the latest incident.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.