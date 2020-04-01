Ambazonia Prisoner Tortured to Death

By Mbah Godlove.

An Ambazonian incarcerated in Buea has been brutally beaten to death, BaretaNews has been reliably informed.

Samuel Mbi was severely tortured by two warders of the Buea Central Preason identified as Esong David and Ape Ngala recently.

After the life threatening assault, the detainee was rushed to the Buea Zonal hospital where he died hours later.

The Prison authorities for fear of consequences of the murder, have now revealed that Samuel Mbi was killed in a desperate attempt to flee from detention.

Sources at the facility told BN that since two Prison riots staged by incarcerated Ambazonians in Yaounde and Buea in 2019, the maltreatment of the detainees has doubled, with flogging and starvation being the order of the day.

Over 5000 Ambazonians are languishing in French Cameroun prisons under horrendous conditions.

Meantime, the painful death of Samuel Mbi is just one case out of a myriad Prisoners who die from French Cameroun torture weekly.

Commenting on the Buea Prison killing on Wednesday April 1, Mark Bareta decried the incident as sad, stressing that Ambazonian Fighters will open an investigation to crackdown on the murderers.

The principle of appropriate and proportionate response shall be applied, Says the renowned Activist in a statement.