SCAAF Member Calls For Field Marshall Elevation After General No Pity Successes

3 French Cameroun soldiers (BIR) killed in Bamali After Ambazonia Forces Ambush

BaretaNews learned that colonial French Cameroun Forces were taken by surprised by a group of Ambazonia Forces led by the no nonsense General No Pity and his boys. We are told they masked themselves in Cameroun military attire, mimicking one of guerrilla’s best tactics in targeting an enemy

According to videos seen by BaretaNews and in circulation online, one could hear Ambazonia Forces praising themselves for a job well done while displaying the lifeless bodies of the soldiers lying in their own pool of blood

The military had earlier declared operation no clean mission to hunt General No Pity and his fighters for weeks now. Mark Bareta, one of Ambazonia Activists and leader of the Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Activists Front-SCAAF has praised the actions of General No Pity and called for God’s protection towards General No pity and his Forces. Meanwhile, SCAAF member Ebong in an emotional audio to SCAAF GA has launched a motion for SCAAF to support No Pity with ‘Groundnuts’ pledging £200 himself while proposing that SCAAF honours No Pity with elevation to Field Marshall. SCAAF is in session regarding the motion.