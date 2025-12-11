The Ambazonia leadership team, led by President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, is expected to appear before the Supreme Court of La République du Cameroun on December 18. The report was first carried by The Post newspaper, quoting trusted sources familiar with the case.

Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and nine other Ambazonian leaders have spent five years in detention at the Yaoundé Principal Prison in Kondengui. They are serving life sentences handed down in 2019 after their arrest in Nigeria and illegal transfer to La République du Cameroun. Their lawyers boycotted the hearings at the Mfoundi High Court, protesting what they described as a politically motivated trial.

The defence later filed an appeal. The Mfoundi Appeal Court upheld the earlier judgement. The legal team then pushed the matter to the Supreme Court. For years, there was silence. Now, after half a decade, the court has finally fixed December 18 as the date to hear the appeal.

For many Ambazonians, the move signals a rare moment of attention from a system long accused of playing delay tactics. The leaders have always insisted that they are political prisoners whose arrest and trial violated both international law and Cameroon’s own procedures.

Supporters say the December 18 session will be closely watched. They view it as a test of whether the regime is willing to respect basic legal principles in a conflict that has dragged on for years.

The Ambazonian leaders’ appearance at the Supreme Court comes at a time when the conflict remains unresolved. Communities across the Southern Cameroons continue to feel the effects of displacement, insecurity and stalled political dialogue.

As the date draws closer, Ambazonians at home and abroad see the hearing as part of the larger struggle for justice. Many believe that whatever happens in court will carry symbolic weight, even if the broader political questions remain unanswered.

By Lucas Muma