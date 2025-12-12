At least 10 are reportedly dead and several others injured following a massive explosion in Likomba, Tiko, Southern Zone of Ambazonia. The deadly blast occurred around 7 a.m. Friday, December 12, 2025, leaving families grieving and the community in shock.

The tragedy began when a fuel tanker lost control while descending a steep hill near the Likomba bridge on the main road linking Limbe and Douala. Local officials say the brakes failed, causing the heavy truck to crash into nearby vehicles and structures before erupting in a powerful explosion that sent flames across a wide area.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene amid billowing smoke and intense heat. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, trying to control the fire. Emergency workers found numerous bodies near the wreckage, some badly burnt and challenging to identify. Several survivors with serious injuries were transported to Bingo Hospital, while others received treatment at the Tiko District Hospital.

The blast destroyed multiple houses and vehicles, leaving behind a scene of devastation. Eyewitnesses described charred remains of the tanker and nearby cars. Traffic along the vital national road was blocked for much of the day, forcing authorities to set up detours to ease congestion.

Officials report that among the victims were men, women, and children. The exact death toll could rise as rescue operations continue and more victims are identified. An army rescue unit remained at the site to assist with firefighting and recovery efforts.

Beyond the human toll, the explosion raised environmental concerns. Fuel from the tanker spilt into a nearby waterway, potentially affecting local water sources and posing health risks to residents.

Community leaders and religious figures have expressed deep sorrow and called for solidarity with the families of the victims. The incident has prompted discussions about road safety, vehicle maintenance, and infrastructure challenges in the region.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, with early reports pointing to mechanical failure as the trigger. Further findings are expected as officials gather more information from the scene.

The people of Likomba and the surrounding areas are now coping with loss and destruction after one of the deadliest road accidents in recent memory in the region. Reports warn that additional casualties could still emerge as the full scale of the disaster becomes clear.

By Lucas Muma