Another Ambazonian life has been wasted under the guns of the occupying forces of La République du Cameroun. This Monday, November 10, 2025, the people of Bamenda woke up to yet another tragedy when a police trainee opened fire near the Central Police Station in Old Town, killing a commercial bike rider and injuring two women.

The young rider, who had dared to beat the fear of ghost town in search of daily bread, never returned home. Witnesses say he had just dropped off a female passenger from Ngomgham and was waiting for her to retrieve her ID card when a reckless trainee police officer fired his gun. The bullet hit the rider in the head. He died instantly.

Two women were also caught in the chaos. The passenger was shot in the hand, while another woman selling oranges nearby was hit by a stray bullet. Both were rushed to the hospital. The body of the fallen rider now lies in the mortuary — another silent number in a long list of Ambazonians killed by occupational forces.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as horrifying. “They were playing with guns like toys,” one man recounted. “Then suddenly we heard shots and people started screaming. The young man just collapsed.”

This latest act of recklessness has once again exposed the brutality and impunity of La République’s forces in the occupied territory. The so-called police trainees, instead of protecting civilians, continue to turn their weapons on the very people they claim to secure.

From Bamenda to Buea, from Mamfe to Kumbo, the story remains the same — innocent Ambazonians gunned down, women maimed, families left in tears, and yet no justice. The colonial administration remains silent, as if Ambazonian lives mean nothing.

Human rights defenders have decried the incident, calling it part of a pattern of state-sponsored terror against unarmed civilians. But for the people of Bamenda, such condemnations change nothing. They have buried too many sons and daughters to still hope for justice under occupation.

As night falls over Bamenda, one more home mourns. One more mother weeps. And the guns of La République continue to roar — unprovoked, unchecked, and unpunished — against a people simply struggling to survive.

By Lucas Muma