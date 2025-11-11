Breaking: Francophone Activists Announce Formation of “Legit Defense Forces” to Challenge Biya Regime

By Andre Momo, November 11, 2025

In a bold and controversial move, U.S.-based Cameroonian activist Ben Modo has announced the launch of the “Forces of Legitimate Defense of Cameroon” (FLDC), also referred to as the “Legit Defense Forces.” Modo, CEO of the MAGA Africa Policy Institute, claims the group boasts 100,000 armed soldiers ready to defend against what he describes as an impending genocide and to “restore the truth of the ballot box” following the disputed October 2025 presidential elections.

The announcement comes amid widespread allegations of electoral fraud in Cameroon’s recent presidential vote, where long-time President Paul Biya was declared the winner on October 28, extending his over four-decade rule. Opposition leaders, including Issa Tchiroma Bakary, have rejected the results, with Tchiroma claiming victory and calling on Biya to concede. Modo, aligning himself with Tchiroma’s camp, stated in an audio message shared on social media that “it is obvious to the entire world that there is only one winner… and that winner is Mr. Issa Tchiroma Bakary.”

“The objective is to overthrow the Biya regime and to restore the truth of the ballot box as known by the Cameroonian people,” Modo declared, accusing Biya of staging a “sham ceremony” to proclaim himself the victor. He emphasized that the FLDC’s primary goals are to prevent a purported genocide and ensure electoral integrity, positioning the group as a self-defense force for Francophone Cameroonians disillusioned with the government.

Modo’s claims of commanding 100,000 soldiers equipped with guns and bullets have raised eyebrows, with skeptics questioning the feasibility and legitimacy of such a force. The activist, who resides in the United States, has not provided evidence of the group’s size or operational capabilities. This development echoes the formation of armed groups in Cameroon’s ongoing Anglophone crisis, where separatist forces like the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF) have been active since 2017 in pursuit of independence for the English-speaking regions.

The announcement was first highlighted by Ambazonian activist Mark Bareta on X, who described it as “breaking news” and noted the FLDC as the “first self-defense forces” launched by Francophones. Reactions online have been mixed, with one reply urging a “see before you believe” approach to such claims from Francophone quarters.

Cameroon’s political landscape remains tense, with violent protests erupting in the wake of the election results. Opposition figures argue that Biya’s win does not reflect the will of the people, amid reports of irregularities and suppression of dissent. The international community, including observers from the African Union and the United Nations, has called for calm and transparency, though no major interventions have been announced.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor this developing story, as the formation of the FLDC could signal further instability in Francophone-dominated areas of Cameroon. Critics warn that such armed initiatives risk escalating the country’s multifaceted conflicts, including the separatist struggle in Ambazonia.

