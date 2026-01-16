The Yaoundé military court has passed judgment in the long-running trial over the 2020 Ngarbuh massacre. In a historic verdict passed on this Thursday, January 15, 2026, the court found three members of the Cameroonian military and one local militiaman from the Fulani community guilty of murder, arson, and destruction of property for their roles in the killing of 23 civilians, including 15 children and two pregnant women, during an attack in the North-West region. The convicted individuals have yet to receive their sentences.

Their sentencing is set for February 19, 2026.

This verdict marks a rare instance in which state forces have been held accountable for serious abuses during the Anglophone Crisis. The decision breaks from years in which military and allied militia actions in Ambazonian zones often went without consequences.

The Ngarbuh massacre took place on February 14, 2020, in the village of Ngarbuh, located in Ntumbaw, Ndu subdivision, in the North-West region of Cameroon. The area was caught in the broader Anglophone Crisis, a conflict between English-speaking separatist groups seeking an independent state they call Ambazonia and the government of Cameroon.

Government forces, including members of elite units and local Fulani militia acting as vigilantes, entered Ngarbuh during a military operation. Human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, later reported that troops and allied Fulani fighters deliberately killed civilians, burnt homes, looted property, and beat residents. Witnesses said there was no significant clash with armed separatists at the scene.

At first, the government denied responsibility, suggesting the deaths were caused by an accidental explosion during a confrontation with separatists. Under both national and international pressure, President Paul Biya established a commission of inquiry that ultimately acknowledged the role of “uncontrolled” soldiers and local auxiliaries in the killings and an attempt to conceal evidence by burning homes.

The trial began in December 2020 at the Yaoundé military court but proceeded slowly. It involved numerous delays, limited participation by victims’ families, and concerns about irregular procedures. Many viewed the slow pace as a sign of reluctance to fully confront abuses by state forces.

Despite these challenges, the court’s January 2026 decision to convict low-ranking soldiers and a militiaman is seen by many in the Ambazonian community and civil society as an important, though limited, step toward justice. Critics point out that senior commanders and other high-ranking officials have not been fully investigated or charged.

For families of victims and Ambazonian supporters, the verdict is a moment of recognition for the suffering inflicted on innocent civilians. It shows that even in a protracted conflict, steps can be taken to hold perpetrators accountable. For many, however, true justice will only be complete when those who gave orders and broader patterns of abuse in the Anglophone regions are also addressed.

The Ngarbuh case continues to resonate in discussions about justice, accountability, and the future of Ambazonia amid ongoing tensions in Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions.

By Lucas Muma