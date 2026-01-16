Supreme Court Hearing for NERA 10 Concludes: Judgment Set for March 19 Amidst Bias Concerns

By James Agbor BaretaNews January 16, 2026

Yaoundé, French Cameroun – In a pivotal development for the ongoing struggle for justice in Ambazonia, the Supreme Court hearing for the NERA 10 detainees concluded today, marking a significant step in their protracted legal battle. The Ambazonian leaders, who have been held in custody for years, appeared before the court to present their final appeals, amid allegations of bias and procedural unfairness.

According to a press statement released by Dabney Yerima, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, the group arrived at the court premises at 8:00 a.m., but their case was not called until approximately 10:00 a.m. The session focused on the hearing phase of their appeal, where final submissions were delivered by both sides.

Key highlights from the proceedings underscore the challenges faced by the defense. The Rapporteur’s report, which was read aloud to the court, was described as “clearly biased” toward rejecting the grounds of the appeal. The government bench swiftly adopted this report in full, raising questions about the impartiality of the judicial process in French Cameroun.

Undeterred, the defense lawyers for the NERA 10 presented their final submissions with firmness and professionalism, addressing the legal and factual issues at hand. In a rare opportunity, each of the ten detainees was allowed to personally address the court. Yerima’s statement emphasized that they spoke “truthfully, courageously, and without fear,” highlighting their resilience in the face of adversity.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the presiding judge adjourned the matter, scheduling the delivery of judgment for March 19, 2026. This delay prolongs the uncertainty for the NERA 10, who have endured years of detention while fighting for their rights and the broader cause of Ambazonian independence.

In the press statement, Yerima expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the NERA 10 to supporters worldwide. “As we await the Court’s decision, we take this moment to express our deep gratitude to everyone who has continued to stand by us throughout these long and difficult years,” the statement read. “Your prayers, moral support, solidarity, and unwavering commitment have given us strength and hope.”

The NERA 10 case has become a symbol of the Ambazonian resistance against what many perceive as colonial oppression by French Cameroun. Activists and human rights observers have long criticized the proceedings for lacking fairness, with today’s biased Rapporteur’s report only fueling those concerns.

As the world watches, the NERA 10 remain resolute in their commitment to justice, truth, and perseverance. BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as the judgment date approaches.

