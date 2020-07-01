COVID-19 Scare In Bamenda: Prominent Mission Schools Under Attack

By Mbah Godlove

Roman Catholic church officials in Bamenda, capital of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone have been in panic after two renowned schools in the area were hit by the Coronavirus pandemic about 48 hours ago.

Sources say six children of Our Lady of Lord college, and five others at Sacred Heart college in Mankon presented symptoms of the deadly virus and tested positive earlier on Tuesday, June 30.

The eleven suspected cases, BN has learned have been taken for medical examination while measures were being provided to curb the spread of the decease to the rest of the students.

Earlier on June 1, BaretaNews in an editorial cautioned Ambazonian parents not to send their children to school at a time the decease was skyrocketing.

Our lady of Lord College and Sacred Heart college are not the only institutions that have been ravaged by the deadly pandemic.

Earlier last week, a Franciscan Reverend Sister allegedly died of the Coronavirus pandemic in Bali.

Meantime, other members of the said congregation have been reportedly tested positive in Shisong Bui County this week.