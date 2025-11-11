Barrister Agbor Balla and Partners Seek Path to Lasting Peace in Anglophone Crisis

By André Momo, BaretaNews

In a renewed effort to find a peaceful and inclusive solution to Cameroon’s long-running Anglophone crisis, human rights advocate Barrister Agbor Balla and civil society leader Maximilien Ngo Mbe have engaged in high-level talks with both national and international stakeholders.

The discussions, part of a broader push for dialogue and reconciliation, culminated in a key meeting at the United States Institute for Peace (USIP). There, the two presented an in-depth analysis of the conflict’s root causes and explored viable pathways toward sustainable peace.

According to Barrister Balla, the exchanges placed a strong emphasis on dialogue, justice, and reconciliation as the essential pillars for genuine peace in Cameroon — a nation still grappling with divisions and human suffering stemming from years of unrest in its English-speaking regions.

The meeting brought together several notable figures, including Dr. Mutah of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Eric Chinje, Henry Atem of the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations (CDN), and Dr. Joseph Sany, Vice President for Central Africa at USIP.

“This was a strong moment of sharing, commitment, and hope for a united and peaceful Cameroon,” Balla shared in a reflective post, underscoring his optimism for progress through sustained dialogue and collaboration among all parties involved.

The Anglophone crisis, which began in 2016, has evolved into one of the most complex conflicts in Central Africa, marked by political tension, displacement, and human rights challenges. Initiatives such as these — bridging civil society, international partners, and dialogue advocates — represent a crucial step toward a negotiated and lasting settlement.

As Cameroon continues to seek common ground, the message from Washington is clear: peace is possible when justice and dialogue take center stage.

— BaretaNews, November 2025