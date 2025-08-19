Akere Muna Challenges Biya’s Eligibility: A Futile Petition to a Regime-Controlled Council?

By James Agbor, BaretaNews

Yaoundé, Cameroon – In a move that raises more questions than it answers, presidential candidate Barrister Akere Muna has petitioned Cameroon’s Constitutional Council to declare President Paul Biya ineligible for the upcoming presidential elections. Citing Article 118(1) of the Electoral Code, Muna argues that Biya’s prolonged absence and reliance on intermediaries place him in violation of the law, which bars candidates who have “placed themselves in a situation of dependence on or connivance with a foreign person, organization, or power.”

But let’s be real: Does Akere Muna truly believe that the Constitutional Council – an institution widely seen as an extension of Biya’s iron-fisted regime – will suddenly grow a backbone and rule against the man who’s held power for over four decades? Or is this just another performative act in a deeply flawed electoral charade that no one in their right mind should take seriously?

According to Muna’s petition, Biya’s invisibility speaks volumes. The 92-year-old leader hasn’t been seen in public for an extended period, fueling rumors of his health decline or even worse. His candidacy wasn’t announced by him personally, nor did he submit his own file to ELECAM, Cameroon’s electoral body. Instead, delegations of supporters have flocked to the Unity Palace on multiple occasions, only to be greeted by representatives – a clear sign, Muna claims, of Biya’s “dependence” on others, potentially foreign influences, to prop up his regime.

Article 118(1) is explicit: “All persons who, by their own doing, have placed themselves in a situation of dependence on or connivance with a foreign person, organization, or power shall not be eligible.” Paragraph 2 adds that the Constitutional Council must determine such ineligibility within three days of referral. Muna’s camp insists this is a slam-dunk case, pointing to Biya’s shadowy operations as evidence of connivance, possibly with international backers who’ve kept his authoritarian rule afloat amid economic woes and the ongoing Anglophone crisis.

Yet, here’s the bitter truth that Ambazonians and critics of the regime know all too well: The Constitutional Council isn’t some impartial arbiter of justice. It’s stacked with Biya loyalists, handpicked to rubber-stamp his every whim. Remember the 2018 elections? Protests over fraud were dismissed out of hand, and Biya was declared the winner despite widespread irregularities. Fast-forward to today, and nothing has changed. Petitioning this body is like asking the fox to guard the henhouse – or in this case, to declare the fox unfit to rule.

One has to wonder: Does Akere Muna, a seasoned lawyer and anti-corruption advocate, really still harbor faith in this rigged system? His petition might be a strategic ploy to expose the farce, but it begs the question – do any of the opposition figures genuinely believe in Cameroon’s electoral process? It’s a process marred by voter suppression, gerrymandering, and a history of violence against dissenters. In a country where the opposition is routinely harassed, jailed, or worse, filing papers with the regime’s own institutions feels less like a bold challenge and more like playing into their hands.

Sources close to Muna’s campaign defend the move, stating it’s a necessary step to highlight Biya’s vulnerabilities. “The law is clear, and even the regime must pretend to follow it,” one aide told BaretaNews anonymously. But pretense is all it is. If the Council rules in Biya’s favor – as it almost certainly will – it only reinforces the illusion of democracy in a nation that’s anything but.

As Cameroon hurtles toward another election cycle, Ambazonians watching from the sidelines can’t help but scoff. The real fight isn’t in Yaoundé’s courts; it’s in the streets, the bushes, and the international arenas where Biya’s grip is finally slipping. Akere’s petition might make headlines, but without systemic change, it’s just another footnote in the regime’s long history of mockery.

BaretaNews will continue monitoring this development. Stay tuned for updates on whether the Constitutional Council delivers its predictable three-day verdict or drags its feet in true bureaucratic fashion.