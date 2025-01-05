Abduction of Businessman in Bamenda Sparks Outrage as Colonial Military Demands Huge Ransom

By Mbah Godlove

A month has passed since the mysterious disappearance of a businessman in Bamenda, with his family now facing the grim prospect of paying a hefty ransom demanded by regime soldiers for his release. Fon Gislen, the businessman in question, is currently being held incommunicado at a detention facility in Bafut, located in the Mezam County of Ambazonia.

Local reports reveal that since his abduction on December 6, 2024, Fon Gislen’s family was only made aware of his location weeks later, when it was confirmed that he was detained at a colonial facility operated by the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) at the Northern Zonal airport in Bafut Local Government Area. However, despite these revelations, soldiers have denied the family access to him, prompting growing concerns about his wellbeing. Many now fear that Fon Gislen may have already met a tragic fate, with the demand for ransom serving only to compound the family’s distress.

Reports from local media suggest that the family was informed by the military that securing his release would be “difficult” without an unspecified but substantial sum of money. Despite numerous efforts to locate him or confirm his condition, family members are left in an agonising limbo, unsure of whether he is alive or dead. The financial burden of raising the ransom sum has only added to their torment.

The abduction follows a disturbing pattern, with many locals having been similarly kidnapped by colonial soldiers, often under the pretext of targeting loyalists to the colonial regime. These individuals are typically subjected to severe torture, with many succumbing to their injuries before the ransom is paid. Tragically, in many cases, even when ransoms are successfully negotiated, the victims’ lives are not spared.

The situation has sparked widespread outrage among locals, who are demanding justice for Fon Gislen and calling for an end to the militarisation and exploitation of the region. As the family continues to endure this agonising ordeal, the international community is being urged to take action to prevent further atrocities and hold those responsible accountable.

This case highlights the ongoing tensions in Ambazonia, where civilians continue to bear the brunt of a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives, with little hope for a resolution in sight.