Connect with us

News

UK Government Indicted for Covering Up Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia
Advertisement

News

Restoration Fighters Yield To Population's Call, Consider Reopening Of Kumba - Mamfe Road

News

Colonial Exploitation: UB VC's Head Wanted

News

Fako Land Grabbing Spurs Uproar

News

AYABA AND NNAMDI KANU: LUCIFERIAN COHABITATION OR EPIPHANY

News

Aljazeera Says Violence in Anglophone Cameroon Has Seen An Uptick

News

Ambazonian Celebrate Easter with Mixed Feeling

News

Breaking News: Cardinal Tumi Dies On Good Friday

News

Severe Fire Leaves Dozen Homeless in Buea

News

Ambazonians Grieve Over The Demise Of Renowned Traditional Doctor

News

UK Government Indicted for Covering Up Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia

Published

8 hours ago

on

UK Government Indicted for Covering Up Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove.

A renowned legal mind and member of the Common Wealth Bar Association, Bar. Andang Geofred has accused the government of UK of neglecting the ongoing genocide in Ambazonia.

The legal practitioner regretted the fact that the United Kingdom government has been quiet for close to five years while Human rights abuses are perpetrated with impunity in Ambazonia.

Barrister Andang accused Her Majesty the Queen of England of failing to ensure that CommonWealth Values Such as good governance, democracy, the rule of law, peace, and justice are upheld in the case of Ambazonia, Hear him.

” The Queen seemed to have forgotten that the Commonwealth of Nations has values and principles that all Commonwealth member states must adhere to,”.

The outspoken legal personality however appreciated UK parliamentarians for the efforts made to internationalize the ongoing genocide in Ambazonia.

For five years, nearly 20,000 Ambazonians have been killed, while over a million others have been rendered homeless.

The UK government and other members of the international community are yet to take any tangible measures in addressing the problem of Ambazonians.

Barrister Andang Geofred is one out of several legal minds who feel that the rule of law should be applied to salvage the situation of minority Ambazonians who have suffered marginalization from the colonial regime of French Cameroun for nearly 60years

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.