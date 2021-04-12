UK Government Indicted for Covering Up Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove.

A renowned legal mind and member of the Common Wealth Bar Association, Bar. Andang Geofred has accused the government of UK of neglecting the ongoing genocide in Ambazonia.

The legal practitioner regretted the fact that the United Kingdom government has been quiet for close to five years while Human rights abuses are perpetrated with impunity in Ambazonia.

Barrister Andang accused Her Majesty the Queen of England of failing to ensure that CommonWealth Values Such as good governance, democracy, the rule of law, peace, and justice are upheld in the case of Ambazonia, Hear him.

” The Queen seemed to have forgotten that the Commonwealth of Nations has values and principles that all Commonwealth member states must adhere to,”.

The outspoken legal personality however appreciated UK parliamentarians for the efforts made to internationalize the ongoing genocide in Ambazonia.

For five years, nearly 20,000 Ambazonians have been killed, while over a million others have been rendered homeless.

The UK government and other members of the international community are yet to take any tangible measures in addressing the problem of Ambazonians.

Barrister Andang Geofred is one out of several legal minds who feel that the rule of law should be applied to salvage the situation of minority Ambazonians who have suffered marginalization from the colonial regime of French Cameroun for nearly 60years