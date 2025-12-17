Mark Bareta Declares Victory in Ambazonian Liberation Struggle: Guerrilla Tactics Inflict Heavy Losses on Cameroun Forces

By James Agbor, Bamenda, Ambazonia – December 17, 2025

In a powerful declaration issued today, Mark Bareta BARA, a prominent leader in the Ambazonian independence movement, proclaimed a turning point in the ongoing liberation struggle against the occupying Cameroun regime. Titled “Declaration of Victory in the Ambazonian Liberation Struggle,” the statement highlights recent devastating military setbacks for Cameroun’s armed forces and credits the Ambazonia Unity Warriors’ shift to guerrilla warfare as the key to impending total independence.

Bareta’s announcement comes amid a surge of successful operations by Ambazonian forces across the territory. “In recent days, the armed forces of the occupying Cameroun regime have suffered devastating blows across Ambazonian territory, confirming that our forces have fully transitioned to a highly effective guerrilla strategy that is inflicting irreversible damage on the enemy,” Bareta stated.

Key incidents detailed in the declaration underscore the momentum of the resistance:

In the Southern Zone, a Cameroun military convoy in Mundemba was ambushed and destroyed, resulting in significant casualties among enemy troops.

In the Northern Zone, Ambazonia Unity Warriors have executed daily precision strikes, systematically dismantling colonial occupation units.

Just today in Bamenda, a high-ranking Cameroun general barely escaped an assassination attempt, while his bodyguard was neutralized on the spot.

In Nkambe, another police officer aligned with the occupation was eliminated, with similar actions becoming a daily occurrence throughout Ambazonia.

Bareta emphasized that these are not isolated events but part of a coordinated, disciplined campaign. “These are not random incidents. They are the deliberate, coordinated strikes of a disciplined liberation movement that has chosen to focus exclusively on legitimate military and occupation targets,” he wrote. He praised the guerrilla warfare tactics as “devastatingly effective,” leaving the enemy “confused, overstretched, and bleeding morale and manpower every single day.”

The declaration also serves as a rallying cry to Ambazonians both at home and in the diaspora. Bareta saluted the “courage, discipline, and strategic brilliance” of the ground forces, noting that their sacrifices are “turning the tide of this war and bringing our people closer to the inevitable day of total independence.”

Calling for “maximum unity,” Bareta urged the diaspora to provide “unwavering financial, logistical, and diplomatic support.” He stressed the importance of backing the Southern Cameroons Ambazonia United Front (SCAUF), describing it as “the only structure capable of coordinating total victory.”

“Together, we are not just resisting occupation; we are ending it,” Bareta asserted. “Ground forces lead with the gun; diaspora augment with everything else. The Restoration is unstoppable.”

The statement concludes with hashtags amplifying the movement’s resolve: #AmbazoniaWillBeFree, #SCAUFMomentum, and #GuerrillaVictory2025.

This declaration arrives at a critical juncture in the Ambazonian struggle, which has seen intensified clashes since the push for independence from Cameroun gained traction. BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments on the ground and provide updates as the liberation efforts progress.

For more on the Ambazonian cause, visit BaretaNews.com and join the call for unity.