Muea Confrontation Leaves Denizens In Tears

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Muea, a neighborhood in Buea, have been in grief following a deadly clash between Ambazonia Forces and Cameroun colonial forces in the area.

For over 2 hours this Friday August 20, Ambazonia Fighters embarked on a mission that was aimed at pushing out the said forces of occupation who have been wrecking havoc on many a denizen.

In the course of the gunfire exchanges, however, civilians recorded some casualties.

A case in point is the son of a Full Gospel Church pastor’s son who was killed by a stray bullet.

Other valuable items were equally destroyed while economic activities were completely paralysed.

The death of the teenager has left many in tears as he would be remembered for his obedience.

Many residents who were stranded as a result of the sporadic gunshots are gradually returning to their homes.

Meantime, a source in the locality revealed to BaretaNews that colonial soldiers recorded severe casualties with many deaths.