Connect with us

News

Muea Confrontation Leaves Denizens In Tears
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun's Murder of UBa Student Sparks Uproar

News

Ambazonians Decry French Cameroun's Neglect Of Sparks On High Tension Cables Along Bamenda-Mbengwi Highway

News

Ambazonia Forces In Bamenda Poist To Rescue Population From Thieves, Criminals

News

French Cameroun Rubbishes Human Rights Watch's Report On Ambazonia

News

FM NO PITY Issues 48-hour ultimatum over Abduction of His Family Members

News

Anger, Frustration In Bali Over Colonial Ban On Motorbike Circulation

News

Rising Tension Among Colonial Military Leaders Over Failure of Operation Keep Bamenda Clean

News

Jubilation in Mambu as Captured Fighter Rejoins Colleagues

News

Ambazonians Shower Praises on Ambazonia Fighters as Colonial Soldiers Defect

News

Muea Confrontation Leaves Denizens In Tears

Published

1 day ago

on

Muea Confrontation Leaves Denizens In Tears

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Muea, a neighborhood in Buea, have been in grief following a deadly clash between Ambazonia Forces and Cameroun colonial forces in the area.

For over 2 hours this Friday August 20, Ambazonia Fighters embarked on a mission that was aimed at pushing out the said forces of occupation who have been wrecking havoc on many a denizen.

In the course of the gunfire exchanges, however, civilians recorded some casualties.

A case in point is the son of a Full Gospel Church pastor’s son who was killed by a stray bullet.

Other valuable items were equally destroyed while economic activities were completely paralysed.

The death of the teenager has left many in tears as he would be remembered for his obedience.

Many residents who were stranded as a result of the sporadic gunshots are gradually returning to their homes.

Meantime, a source in the locality revealed to BaretaNews that colonial soldiers recorded severe casualties with many deaths.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.