By Mbah Godlove

University lecturers across several state universities in Cameroon staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday, January 6, following delays in the payment of their research allowances.

As part of the action, lectures were suspended, and measures were taken to ensure academic activities did not continue. The lecturers are demanding the payment of their research allowances for the third and fourth quarters, which they say have remained outstanding despite earlier assurances.

At the University of Dschang, students who reported for classes were met with empty lecture halls, as no lecturers turned up to teach. Similar situations were reported in other state-owned universities nationwide. According to the lecturers, payments for the third quarter were due in October, while those for the final quarter were expected in January.

The prolonged delay has raised concerns within academic circles about the government’s ability to meet its financial obligations to university staff. Some observers attribute the situation to broader national challenges, including the ongoing Anglophone conflict and post-election tensions following the October 12 presidential election, which have placed pressure on state resources.

It remains unclear how long the protest will continue. However, union sources indicate that the current phase of the sit-in is expected to last until January 14. They warn that more stringent actions may follow if the government fails to address their demands.

The National Union of Higher Education Teachers (SYNES) has condemned the delay, stating that lecturers deserve respect and timely remuneration. The union described the failure to pay the allowances as a “gross disregard” for the dignity and professional standing of university academics.