Connect with us

News

Suspected Scammer Dies Mysteriously In Buea
Advertisement

News

Ni John Hailed For His Political Achievement Despite Stance On Ambazonia Struggle

News

Another Great Mind Dies In Anbazonia

News

Ambazonia Forces In Bafut LGA On The Watch Following Arrival Of Colonial Forces, Witch Doctors

News

Mbengwi Population Express Disdain For Being Forced To Match On Colonial Event

News

Ambazonian Commanders Unite Against French Cameroun Ahead Of Disbanded 20 May Celebration

News

A Fake Referendum cannot give birth to a united, stable and prosperous country. 20th May is banned in Ambazonia.

News

Ambazonians Decry Exploitation From Tele Communication Companies

News

Ambazonian Journalists Cry Out Against High Handedness Of Colonial Regime As Press Freedom Remains An Illusion

News

Colonial Military Crack Down Kills Labour Day Spirit In Buea

News

Suspected Scammer Dies Mysteriously In Buea

Published

1 week ago

on

Suspected Scammer Dies Mysteriously In Buea

By Mbah Godlove

The corpse of a young man who could be in his late 20’s has been discovered hours after he was reportedly enjoying himself in a night club.

Early in the morning of Thursday June 15, 2022, students discovered the mortal remains around the gates of the University of Buea.

He was reportedly shot and dumped by people familiar to him after he refused to abide by the roles of a deal they had had.

It remains unclear what the deal was, but unconfirmed sources suggest he had refused to give out a certain percentage of money he ought to have paid his colleague following a recent pick.

Angered by this move, his fellow scammers would plot against him and gun him to death on the spot.

High rate of unemployment among youth has caused some of them to resort to scamming as a means of survival; especially amidst the Ambazonian war of independence.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping