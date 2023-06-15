Suspected Scammer Dies Mysteriously In Buea

By Mbah Godlove

The corpse of a young man who could be in his late 20’s has been discovered hours after he was reportedly enjoying himself in a night club.

Early in the morning of Thursday June 15, 2022, students discovered the mortal remains around the gates of the University of Buea.

He was reportedly shot and dumped by people familiar to him after he refused to abide by the roles of a deal they had had.

It remains unclear what the deal was, but unconfirmed sources suggest he had refused to give out a certain percentage of money he ought to have paid his colleague following a recent pick.

Angered by this move, his fellow scammers would plot against him and gun him to death on the spot.

High rate of unemployment among youth has caused some of them to resort to scamming as a means of survival; especially amidst the Ambazonian war of independence.