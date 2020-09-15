Ambazonian War Of Independence: Panic, Consternation Looms In Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove.

The population of Bamenda has continuously lived in a state uncertainty as the city largely remains a fertile ground for French Cameroun’s barbarism.

On Tuesday, September 15, Bamenda was void of persons as only a few vehicles belonging to colonial soldiers and restoration fighters plied major streets.

Whereas some locals have fled the city to relatively stable areas, those who are still in their homes stayed indoors due to panic and fear of the unknown.

Major localities such as City Chemist, Commercial Avenue, Ngeng Junction, Miles 2, and 3 were completely deserted as activities remained grounded.

The current stalemate in the Northern Zone’s Capital ensued following a declaration of some form of a state of emergency in which French Cameroun military commanders called on the population to stay at home so that they face up pro-independence fighters who have had high influence in the city for nearly four years.

The situation was further compounded by a decision prohibiting the circulation of bikes in key areas of Bamenda, which has now rendered about 20,000 bikers jobless.

Over five days after the military order to crackdown on Ambazonian fighters, Consternation continues to thrive as unruly colonial forces wreck havoc on civilians through looting, torture, arbitrary arrests, and extrajudicial killings.

It is unclear how Bamenda would look like in the days as the population remains in perpetual fear and anguish.