SDF Demands Electoral Integrity as Kamto’s Legal Challenge Intensifies in Cameroon

Yaoundé, Cameroon – July 23, 2025, 11:08 AM BST

The Social Democratic Front (SDF), one of Cameroon’s leading opposition parties, has issued a clarion call to the Elections Management Body (ELECAM) and other stakeholders to strictly adhere to the country’s electoral code ahead of the October 12, 2025, presidential election. This demand follows the SDF’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in the South Region, where party leaders strategized on mobilizing support and ensuring a transparent electoral process.

The SDF’s statement comes at a critical juncture, as opposition leader Maurice Kamto, candidate for the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM), prepares for a pivotal Constitutional Council hearing on July 24, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. in Yaoundé. Kamto’s legal team, the Sylvain Souop Collective, is challenging the absence of a legally compliant electoral register, arguing that the lack of a transparent voter list, as mandated by Article 80 of the Electoral Code, could invalidate the upcoming election. The SDF echoed these concerns, urging ELECAM to uphold the code and guarantee free and fair elections.

During its NEC meeting, the SDF focused on galvanizing its members for the presidential race, emphasizing grassroots mobilization to counter the dominance of President Paul Biya’s Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). Biya, 92 and in power since 1982, faces growing scrutiny over electoral practices, including the use of outdated campaign imagery, as highlighted by comedian Kwo Elonge (Aunty Felicia), who recently criticized CRTV journalist Charles Ebune for defending Biya’s tactics.

The SDF also condemned the placement of polling stations outside public venues, a violation of the electoral code, and demanded that ELECAM immediately relocate these stations to comply with legal standards. “Transparent elections begin with adherence to the law,” an SDF spokesperson stated, reflecting the party’s commitment to accountability. This call aligns with Kamto’s legal challenge, amplifying pressure on ELECAM to address systemic issues.

The political climate remains tense, with Kamto facing government crackdowns, including a June 2025 police stakeout in Douala and bans on opposition coalitions. The SDF’s demands, coupled with Kamto’s hearing, underscore a broader push for electoral reform in a country where the median age is 18, and young voters are increasingly vocal about change. As the Constitutional Council prepares to rule on Kamto’s petition, the SDF’s stance signals a united opposition front against perceived electoral manipulations by the CPDM.

With the election less than three months away, the outcome of Kamto’s challenge and the SDF’s advocacy could redefine Cameroon’s political landscape, making transparency and fairness central to the national discourse.

