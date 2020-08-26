Kumba Protesters Go On Rampage Over Colonial Actrocities

By Mbah Godlove

Some Ambazonian denizens mostly women, in Kumba have staged a protest against the colonial City Mayor over the sealing of shops in the city.

Sources say the colonial administrative officials, on every Mondays, seal shops whose owners respect traditional ghost towns scheduled for the day.

Over two weeks after putting seals on some shops belonging to locals, disgruntled Ambazonians took to the streets Tuesday August 25 — demanding for an end to such exploitations.

It remains unclear if the regime of occupation would respect the disgruntled citizens as pressure continues to heighten.

For nearly four years, denizens of Kumba and elsewhere across Ambazonia have been carrying out acts of civil disobedience in the form of ghost towns and lockdowns as means to counter atrocities meted out on them by the Biya regime.