HRW Calls on UN Security Council to Sanction French Cameroun Officials: Says Frank Talks Should be Held On Ambazonia Conflict
By Mbah Godlove.

Human Right Watch (HRW) has entreated members of the UN security council to impose huge sanctions on some French Cameroun officials following the multiplication of human rights abuses carried out by Colonial forces in Ambazonia.

In its latest report dated Monday July 27 2020, the right group, indicted regime forces for attacking a health centre in the Northern zone and for arbitrarily arresting 7 health personnel in the Southern zone.

According to Human Rights Watch, French Cameroun soldiers have continuously indulged in torturing Ambazonian civilians and committing other human rights abuses.

The group mentioned in Monday’s report that the Security Council should consider freezing asserts as well as placing a travel band on some La Republic Du Cameroun officials believed to be promoting the unending conflict in Ambazonia.

Human Rights Watch however blamed Ambazonian fighters for some excesses as they fight for the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The right group says long lasting peace will only be sort in the conflict stricken territory if both parties discuss frankly, with all options on the table.

