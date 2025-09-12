The city of Buea remained largely paralysed this Friday, September 12, 2025, despite efforts by the municipal council to compel business owners to resume activities by sealing off shops.

Buea City Mayor David Mafani Namange personally supervised the sealing of at least 100 business premises in Mile 17, Molyko, and other parts of the municipality. The move was intended as a measure to pressure traders into reopening and reviving economic life in the town.

However, socioeconomic activity in Buea remained at a standstill, with only a handful of people venturing onto the streets. Like several other towns across the Anglophone regions, Buea has been observing a lockdown since Monday, September 8.

The lockdown, enforced by separatist groups, is aimed at exerting pressure on the Camer

oonian government while also serving, according to its proponents, as a period for the population of Ambazonia to reflect on their struggles and future.

Despite the council’s intervention, normal activity is yet to resume, leaving the city in a state of uncertainty as both residents and authorities weigh their options.

By Lucas Muma