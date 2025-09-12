Buea Detention Camp Releases Civilians After Hefty Ransoms Following Freedom Fighter Clashes

Buea, Southern Cameroons – September 12, 2025 – In the wake of violent clashes between Ambazonia freedom fighters and colonial soldiers in Fako County, dozens of civilians have been detained in Buea, with their release contingent upon payment of substantial ransoms. The escalating tensions, sparked by the deaths of nine soldiers loyal to the colonial regime in Malende and Wotutu last week, have placed a heavy burden on families struggling to secure the freedom of their loved ones.

Reports indicate that at least 64 civilians were rounded up and held in a Buea detention camp hours after the attacks on Friday and Saturday, which saw freedom fighters claim a significant victory. Families have been forced to negotiate with authorities, pooling resources to meet demands rumored to approach 100,000 CFA francs per detainee. While some have managed to pay and reunite with their relatives, others face an uncertain future as financial constraints leave their loved ones in limbo.

The violence follows a month-long lockdown imposed by separatist fighters, now in its third day as of Wednesday, September 10. This lockdown, a show of solidarity from the population, underscores the nearing decade-long struggle for independence in the Anglophone regions. The fighters’ recent success has bolstered their influence, compelling the community to respect the restrictions despite economic hardships.

Local sources highlight the toll on residents, with many expressing frustration over the arbitrary arrests and extortionate demands. The freedom fighters’ bold stand in Malende and Wotutu has undeniably shifted the dynamics, earning them credit for amplifying the independence movement’s momentum. However, the collateral cost to civilians, caught between the fighters’ resolve and the colonial regime’s reprisals, remains a stark reality.

As the lockdown persists and negotiations continue, the situation in Buea reflects the ongoing power struggle. The resilience of the population in adhering to the lockdown signals strong support for the fighters, yet the high price of freedom—both in lives and livelihoods—casts a shadow over the region’s fight for self-determination.