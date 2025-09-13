Colonial Regime disrupts Internet Amid First Week of Ambazonian Lockdown

By Andre Momo

Residents of Ambazonia have reported severe internet disruptions as the region enters the first week of a civil disobedience campaign aimed at supporting separatist fighters. The blackout, which began on Tuesday, September 9, has coincided with increased clashes between Ambazonian fighters and government forces.

Denizens in Muyuka and other areas confirmed to BN that online communications have been heavily restricted. “We have not been able to send or receive messages online for about five days,” said one resident.

According to a BN intelligence report, authorities in French Cameroun deliberately slowed internet services to prevent news of military losses from spreading to remote communities. Reports indicate that two government army trucks were destroyed near Muyuka earlier this week, with at least ten soldiers reportedly killed, although BN cannot independently verify these figures. Similar clashes were reported in Kumbo, Bui County, though casualties remain unclear.

By Friday afternoon, internet services were gradually returning to normal, but locals expressed concern that connectivity could be restricted again as the second week of the lockdown begins. Streets have remained largely empty, businesses closed, and residents staying indoors to allow freedom fighters to confront government forces without interference.

The conflict in Ambazonia has persisted for nine years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 2,000 government soldiers. Analysts suggest that the regime may be attempting to suppress information in part due to concerns over the loss of control over the region’s natural resources. Despite ongoing violence, authorities have continued to reject negotiations or mediation efforts to end the conflict.

The coming weeks are expected to test both the resilience of local residents and the operational capacity of Ambazonian fighters as the lockdown continues.