Allegations of Human Shield Use by Government Forces in Fako

By Andre Momo

Reports from Fako Division indicate that government forces have allegedly been using civilians as human shields while moving between villages, raising serious concerns about the protection of non-combatants in the ongoing conflict in Ambazonia.

According to local sources, troops reportedly force villagers to accompany them from one location to another. Upon reaching a village, those from the previous area are released, while residents of the current village are taken along, creating a cycle of coercion and displacement.

Eyewitnesses describe the practice as a deliberate strategy to shield military movements and avoid direct attacks by separatist fighters, putting ordinary citizens at extreme risk.

“The villagers have no choice,” said one resident who requested anonymity. “They are taken along as the soldiers move, and no one knows what might happen if the fighters attack while we are with them.”

Human rights observers warn that such tactics may constitute violations of international humanitarian law, which strictly prohibits the use of civilians to protect military personnel or assets.

The ongoing nine-year conflict in Ambazonia has already caused significant civilian suffering, including widespread displacement and casualties, and this new allegation underscores the urgent need for accountability and protection of non-combatants.

Efforts to reach government officials for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.