Britain may attempt to play Pontius Pilate with the suffering of the people of Ambazonia, but history has a stubborn way of returning to those who try to escape responsibility. London’s recent decision to halt student visas for citizens of La République du Cameroun has stirred outrage and deep reflection among many in the former British Southern Cameroons. For a people whose educational and legal systems were built on British foundations, the move feels less like a policy adjustment and more like a troubling act of abandonment.

At a time when thousands of young people from the war-torn towns and villages of Ambazonia are desperately searching for academic refuge, Britain has effectively slammed the door. From the hills of Buea to the streets of Bamenda, from Kumba to Nso and Ndian, generations of students whose schools have been disrupted by La République’s military war in the territory have long looked toward Britain as a natural destination for higher learning. Instead, London’s latest posture projects an image of indifference toward a crisis in which Britain itself played a decisive historical role.

To understand the anger this decision has generated, one must revisit the final days of the British Empire after the devastation of the Second World War. Britain, economically drained and politically exhausted, began retreating from its colonial holdings. As India and Pakistan exited the imperial orbit, London’s appetite for administering distant territories rapidly faded. In this climate of imperial fatigue, the fate of the British Cameroons became little more than a geopolitical afterthought.

Rather than engineer a responsible transition toward genuine self-determination, Britain chose expediency. The territory was divided into Northern Cameroons and Southern Cameroons. In the now infamous 1961 plebiscite organised under the United Nations trusteeship system, the people of Southern Cameroons were presented with only two options. Join Nigeria or join the newly independent Republic of Cameroun. The most fundamental democratic choice, full independence, was deliberately excluded from the ballot.

This was no accident. It was a calculated diplomatic arrangement. In the north, Britain sought to satisfy influential Nigerian political actors such as Ahmadu Bello, whose region stood to gain population and political leverage through the absorption of Northern Cameroons. In the south, the calculations were largely economic and administrative. The relatively organised Southern Cameroons territory could conveniently strengthen the machinery of the neighbouring states that London was eager to leave behind.

Throughout the United Nations trusteeship period, Britain treated Southern Cameroons not as a territory deserving deliberate nation-building but as a peripheral appendage. Institutional investment remained minimal. Political development was left vague. The territory’s long-term future hung in the balance. Then Britain departed quickly, leaving behind an incomplete arrangement that would later collapse under the weight of betrayal and centralisation by Yaoundé.

The consequences of that hurried imperial exit are now painfully visible across Ambazonia. For nearly a decade, the territory has been engulfed in a brutal war between Ambazonian restoration forces and the occupation regime of La République du Cameroun. Entire communities have been displaced. Schools across towns like Buea, Bamenda, Kumbo, Kumba and Mamfe have repeatedly shut down. A whole generation of Ambazonian youth has grown up under the shadow of militarisation and educational disruption.

In such circumstances, seeking education abroad should not be controversial. For many Ambazonian students, Britain represents not just opportunity but historical continuity. The legal tradition, educational system, and administrative structures that shaped Southern Cameroons were British creations. Many of the region’s earliest teachers, lawyers, and civil servants were trained under British guidance.

Instead of recognising this historical bond, London now appears to be turning its back on the very people whose political destiny it helped shape. Britain possesses one of the most sophisticated immigration and visa screening systems in the world. Skilled officers, rigorous verification procedures, and academic checks can easily distinguish genuine students from opportunistic migrants.

The blanket suspension of student visas, therefore, appears less like a technical necessity and more like a political choice. For many in Ambazonia, the message coming from London is painfully clear. The same power that once engineered the 1961 arrangement now seeks to wash its hands of the consequences.

But history rarely permits such convenient exits. The Ambazonia question remains unfinished business, rooted in decisions made in London corridors decades ago. And no amount of diplomatic silence can erase that responsibility.