Connect with us

News

Agony, Outrage in Bafut LGA as Colonial Soldiers Put Hundreds of Civilians in Harm's Way
Advertisement

News

Ambazonian Leader Vows to be Killed than Stand Trial in Colonial Court

News

Informed Patriot Urges Resilience, Advocates for Unity in Ambazonia's Freedom Struggle

News

Questions Linger as Community Grapples with Power Vacuum Amidst Infighting

News

Increased Surveillance by Colonial Forces Spurs Urgent Measures for Protection

News

Display of General Efang's Mortal Remains Galvanizes Freedom Movement in Momo County

News

Ambazonians Grapple with Anxiety Over Fuel Price Surge Amid Conflict Struggles

News

Standing Strong: Condemning Cameroon's Psychological Warfare and Uniting Against The Enemy

News

Colonial Mayor Ngala Gerald Silent Amid Fallout from February 11 Incident in Nkambe

News

Ambazonians Gear Up for Historic Weekend Lockdown to Thwart Colonial Observance

News

Agony, Outrage in Bafut LGA as Colonial Soldiers Put Hundreds of Civilians in Harm’s Way

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Agony, Outrage in Bafut LGA as Colonial Soldiers Put Hundreds of Civilians in Harm’s Way

By Mbah Godlove

A moment of grief and uncertainty prevails in Bafut LGA, Mezam County, as reports emerge of actions by colonial soldiers that have left hundreds of residents in a precarious situation.

Following the attack and killing of the reputable leader and commander, General Alhadji of the Bafut Seven Quatar Squad, French Cameroun forces have reportedly utilized his phone to target and endanger local civilians.

Sources within Bafut have disclosed that the late commander’s phone contacts are being exploited to track and apprehend ordinary citizens.

“They call and tell you there is a pressing issue about you, and you go, thinking they are freedom fighters. Before you know it, you are arrested and killed if luck is not on your side,” revealed a local with deep insights into the situation.

According to our sources, over 250 residents have been ensnared using this strategy, with the fate of some individuals remaining uncertain.

While urging locals to exercise vigilance in responding to phone calls, the freedom fighters are reportedly working to dismantle the trap that has plunged civilians into panic.

In the meantime, families of those who have been detained are engaged in tireless efforts to secure the release of their loved ones amidst the unfolding crisis.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping