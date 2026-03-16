Coffin Revolution Leader Says the Ambazonian Struggle Cannot Be Reduced to Road Construction as He Warns Against Division Tactics by the Yaoundé Regime.

By Bah Godlove l BaretaNews

From his detention cell at the infamous Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in Yaoundé, frontline Ambazonian leader Mancho Bibixy has once again addressed the people of Ambazonia, calling for unity and caution at a time when the French Cameroun regime continues to employ divide-and-rule tactics across the territory.

In a message that has been circulating among supporters, the journalist-turned-activist made it clear that the struggle of the Ambazonian people cannot and should never be reduced to the issue of road construction. According to him, the root problem remains the ongoing war of occupation and systemic marginalisation imposed by the Paul Biya regime against the people of Southern Cameroons.

Speaking specifically about the ongoing road maintenance works in Bamenda, widely known among Ambazonians as the capital of Mezam County, Mancho Bibixy urged the population not to disrupt the project. The detained leader revealed that several individuals had contacted him expressing readiness to stop the construction works as a form of protest against the regime. However, he maintained that such action would not be appropriate at this moment.

Bibixy stressed that while the Ambazonian struggle remains legitimate and ongoing, the people must avoid actions that could deepen internal divisions or create unnecessary suffering among civilians. According to him, unity among Ambazonians remains the strongest weapon in the fight for liberation.

The outspoken leader rose to international prominence in 2016 when he spearheaded the historic Coffin Revolution in Bamenda, leading thousands of citizens onto the streets in protest against the marginalisation of English-speaking Cameroonians. Carrying a symbolic coffin representing the “death” of the Anglophone identity under the La République system, his movement amplified the grievances already raised by teachers and lawyers during the early stages of the uprising.

Shortly after the protests gained momentum, Mancho Bibixy was arrested by the Yaoundé regime and transferred to Kondengui Prison, where he has remained in detention for years alongside several other Ambazonian detainees.

Despite his continued incarceration, the Coffin Revolution leader continues to speak out from prison, urging the people of Ambazonia to remain steadfast, united, and focused on the broader struggle for freedom rather than being distracted by what he describes as “secondary issues.”