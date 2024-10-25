Buea Women Protest Colonial Military Excesses, Demand Release of Husbands and Sons

By Mbah Godlove

Buea, Ambazonia – October 2024: A wave of frustration and defiance swept through the streets of Buea this week as dozens of women staged a peaceful protest against the illegal arrest and detention of their husbands and sons by colonial soldiers. The women, fed up with the increasing frequency of these arbitrary arrests, gathered outside the colonial gendarmerie brigade to demand the immediate release of their loved ones.

For many families in Buea, living without their husbands or sons has become an unsettling norm. As the women recounted, their husbands and sons were taken during the build-up to the October 1st Ambazonian Independence Day celebrations. Three weeks have passed since the men were forcefully removed from their homes, with no communication or information on their whereabouts. The uncertainty has driven these women to take matters into their own hands, hoping their peaceful demonstration would lead to their families’ freedom.

The protest, which began earlier this week, attracted widespread attention. Local sources report that journalists arrived to cover the event, drawn to the emotional pleas of the women. However, the colonial soldiers denied them access, refusing to allow any interviews or images to be captured, further intensifying the frustration and sense of oppression felt by the protestors.

While it remains unclear whether the women’s demands have been met, the protest highlights the increasing tension between the local population and the colonial forces, who have a long history of detaining men on ambiguous charges, especially during politically sensitive periods like Ambazonia’s Independence Day.

The women’s protest has sparked a conversation about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ambazonia, where families are torn apart by indiscriminate military actions. It serves as a reminder of the precarious conditions faced by detainees, as their wives and mothers fear for their lives amidst the poor treatment and harsh conditions that have been reported in the detention facilities.

As of the time of this report, the outcome of the women’s demands remains uncertain, but the protest represents a significant stand against colonial military excesses, and a call for justice and human rights for the detained men in Buea.

This unfolding situation continues to bring attention to the struggle for Ambazonian independence and the cost of repression on ordinary civilians. More updates will follow as the story develops.