Brutal Assassination of Madam Joko Frida at Nchoubuh Junction: BaretaNews Condemns Attack and Calls for Urgent Negotiations

Bamenda, October 2024

In a shocking act of violence, Madam Joko Frida, the Second Deputy Mayor of Bamenda II, was brutally assassinated at Nchoubuh Junction. The cold-blooded killing has sent shockwaves through the Bamenda community and beyond, as locals grapple with the tragedy and the implications of this attack on public officials.

Eyewitnesses report that Madam Joko Frida was abducted and later assassinated in broad daylight. Details surrounding the motive remain unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility for the killing. However, the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of public figures in the region, where ongoing political and security tensions have led to frequent acts of violence in recent years.

BaretaNews, a prominent voice in Ambazonian media, strongly condemned the assassination in a statement emphasising the urgent need for dialogue. “We stand in solidarity with the family and loved ones of Madam Joko Frida,” the statement read. “This brutal murder underscores the urgent need for negotiations, and we call on those that be to take swift and decisive action to ensure this conflict comes to an end.”

The tragic killing of Madam Joko Frida highlights the worsening security situation in Bamenda and else where in Ambazonia. She was deeply involved in local governance, and her death marks a significant loss for the community.

This assassination will draw once again the attention of human rights groups.

As the community mourns Madam Joko Frida’s tragic passing, BaretaNews and other voices in Ambazonian media continue to call for peace and negotiation as the only viable solution to the ongoing crisis. They urge authorities and leaders to commit to genuine dialogue to end the violence and create a secure environment for all citizens.

Further updates will be provided as investigations progress and efforts for peace and justice continue in the region.